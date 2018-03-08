Ghana: Let's Free the Country From the Shackles of Neo-Colonialism, Others - SFG

The Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG), a non-profit organisation, has called for the intensification of the fight for absolute control of Ghana's natural resources, as it marked 61 years of independence.

It said, though Ghana's attainment of 61 years was significant, a lot more needed to be done to free the country completely from the shackles of neo-colonialism, domination and exploitation.

In a statement signed and issued by its Secretary, Kofi Henaku, in Accra on Tuesday, the SFG observed that Ghana's "political and economic elites" have in the past years abandoned the path to building national self-reliance and promote pan-africanism.

Such attitude, it believed had culminated into the massive levels of unemployment, withdrawal of subsidies on social services, loss of control over the exploitation of natural resources and reckless devaluations of the national currency.

"On the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Ghana's independence therefore, we call on the working people of Ghana and their allies to intensify the struggle for the control of national resources."

"The resources of Ghana must be owned and exploited in the interest of the people. They should not and cannot be leverages for the sole purpose of maximising the profits of multinational corporations and fat cows in our society," the statement which was copied to the Ghanaian Times said.

The SFG recounting the fight and sacrifices of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his Convention People's Party (CPP) to chart a path of national liberation some 61 years ago said, it was high time that Ghana "organise and not agonise and the people take their destiny into their own hands".

"As Nkrumah stated in a speech at the Academy of Sciences in Accra on November 30, 1963, political independence is only a means to an end. Its value lies in it being used to create new economic, social and cultural conditions which colonialism and imperialism have denied it," it stated.