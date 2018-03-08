Zimbabwe: Miss Albinism Organisers Optimistic

The inaugural edition of Miss Albinism pageant that was aborted on the eleventh hour last year in December will now be held on March 16 at Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza. Organisers said they postponed the event due venue-related problems. In an interview, event director Brenda Mudzimu said preparations were at an advanced stage.

"We apologise for taking long to announce the new date for the pageant due to various challenges. However, preparations are now at an advanced stage and the models are busy with rehearsals," she said.

The pageant will see 15 finalists drawn from different parts of the country battling for the crown.

The pageant that will be hosted in collaboration with Zimbabwe Albino Association is meant to fight against stigma towards people living with albinism and to prove to the world that people living with albinism can also do what the rest of the society members can do.

"I was inspired to come up with this pageant because I have great passion for mentoring and nurturing confidence among people living with albinism and to create opportunities for them.

"I strongly believe this helps to avoid social factors that may lead to stress and low self-esteem," said Mudzimu.

The event will run under the theme "Beauty Beyond the Skin".

"The theme aims to show and celebrate the beauty and intelligence that is beyond the skin. I am sure this will help change people's perceptions about us and accept us in society just like everyone else.

"I am interested in modelling because it's something that ushered me into establishing great dreams after I was crowned the first princess at Danhiko High School," she said.

Mudzimu also said the prizes for the winners will be unveiled on the night.

"We are going to give winners their prizes on the night. There will be cash prizes as well as hampers from our different sponsors," she said.

Musicians expected to serenade guests include Boom Betto, Jah Signal and Tsote among other upcoming artistes.