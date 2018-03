Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto football squad last Wednesday, in Luanda, beat the Bidvest Wits team of South Africa by 1-0, in the first-leg encounter of the last eliminatory round of the African Champion Clubs Cup group stage qualifiers.

1º de Agosto's goal was scored by Geraldo at the 84th minute of the game played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled for 16 March, in South Africa.