Zimbabwe: ZB Holdings Donates U.S.$2800 Towards Cancer Awareness

ZB Holdings has donated US2800 to Kidz Can, an organisation that assists disadvantaged children who are suffering from cancer, with the aim of fighting cancer in children.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, ZB Financial Holdings Head Group Corporate Services Kumbirai Chiganze said the donation has become part of the group's annual calendar as they have grown closer to the cause of fighting against cancer.

"Our donation to KIDZ CAN which culminates from the Orange Day when ZB staff wear Orange has become part of our annual calendar as we have grown closer to the cause of fighting against cancer.

"Furthermore, we derive some comfort from knowing that in our small way we are contributing towards making a difference in the community that we are operating in especially towards the children.

"I say our children because they are our future and we cannot wait for anyone else to assist them. To this extent, I can declare that we have

grown to be part of the Kidzcan family.

"The Cancer epidemic continues to afflict our communities and taking lives on a daily basis. The disease is very expensive to manage and as such children from underprivileged families struggle to get the necessary assistance," he said.

He added that the donation is a voluntary donation from ZB Staff and the ZB Corporate.

"It is with this in mind that ZB continues to be part of this journey of fighting against cancer. I am happy to announce that once again the donation that you are receiving today is as a result of voluntary donations from ZB staff of $801.50 and ZB Financial Holdings, the Corporate has topped up $2000, bringing the total donation to $2801.50.

"It is testimony that people now understand the need to help the next person. We are indeed proud of our staff as they are making a difference in the society.

"To the Matron and your team at Parirenyatwa, we are humbled by the work that you do with these children on a daily basis. I am told that on any given day, you have between 25 to 30 children admitted to the ward," he said.

In 2015, global leaders agreed to 17 goals for a better world by 2030.

From among these, ZB has strategically adopted Goal number 3 which is towards Good Health and Wellbeing as a key pillar that going forward underpins our sustainable economic and social efforts.