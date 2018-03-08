8 March 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Who Is Lazarus Muchenje? the New NetOne CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

State-owned Mobile Network Operator, NetOne recently confirmed the appointment of Lazarus Muchenje as its new substantive Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Brian Mutandiro who has been holding the position on an interim basis.

The highest managerial post at the telecommunication giant has been vacant since the unceremonious exit of former CEO, Reward Kangai who was dismissed in 2016 after a ministerial suctioned audit which unearthed serious irregularities under his leadership.

So let's take a closer look at Lazarus Muchenje, the substantive successor to Reward Kangai's 20-year relics at the helm of NetOne. Muchenje will effectively start work on the first of April. He will be also entering into Zimbabwe's melting pot alongside Nkosinathi Ncube who has been assigned to spearhead NetOne's Mobile Financial Services.

Lazarus Muchenje is a former Non-Executive Director at Vodacom South Africa since May 2015 before being deployed to the Republic of Congo as Vodacom's as Remuneration Committee Member. He was later appraised to the position of Audit Committee Chairman while in the DRC before answering the call from home to come and stir the ship at NetOne.

Before those high posts, Muchenje started as Executive Head of Sales at Vodacom, South Africa from 2004 to 2006. During the same period, he executed the roles of Executive Head of Wireless Applications and Value Added Services

His resume speaks of a professional who is rich in business knowledge aided by over 18 years working experience in the information communication technology sector.

Muchenje holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting Sciences with UNISA and also a Chartered Accountant with ICAZ. He later attained a PostGrad Certificate in Accounting Theory with UNISA before landing a Postgrad Diploma in Applied Accounting with ICAZ.

During his stay at Vodacom South Africa, Muchenje later enrolled into an Advanced Executive Program with the Gordon Business Institute before taking another Bachelors degree in Law with UNISA.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Unhappy with New Party, Warns Mugabe and Allies

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned Robert Mugabe and his ally Ambrose Mutinhiri over their new outfit known as… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.