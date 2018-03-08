Namibia: Shoprite Armed Robbery Suspects Refused Bail

The Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday refused bail to two men arrested for an attempted armed robbery at Shoprite USave supermarket in Katutura on Monday.

Petrus Akapala (38) and Elifas Amutenya (47) were refused bail when they made their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court along Mungunda Street in Katutura. Public prosecutor Muriel van Zyl strongly objected to the granting of bail because of the serious nature of the offence the accused allegedly committed, the fact that the two men each have previous similar criminal offences pending, and because there is a high risk of them re-offending.

Other reasons for the refusal of bail were fears that the two accused might interfere with police investigations, and that it will not be in the public's interest or the administration of justice to release them on bail.

Magistrate Bernedine Kubersky then informed the accused of their constitutional rights to bring formal bail applications before court as soon as possible if they want to be released on bail. Akapala and Amutenya informed the court that they will conduct their own defence, and enter not guilty pleas to all the charges against them during future court proceedings, and when the trial proper begins.

Their case was remanded to 18 May 2018 to allow for further police investigations. They face charges of armed robbery; illegal possession of firearms without licences; illegal possession of ammunition; assault; and attempted murder for exchanging gunfire with the police officers who rushed to the scene of the alleged crime.

The police are still hunting for two other suspects who fled from the scene. Three of the seven were apprehended at the scene of the alleged crime in the Soweto residential area, while two others were shot and injured during the exchange of gunfire with the police. One of the injured suspects was shot in the leg, while the other suspect was shot in the abdomen. He later died of his injuries at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

