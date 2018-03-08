8 March 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Baby Drowns in Flash Flood Near Omaruru

A 22-month-old toddler drowned at Otjiua Farm about 30km from Omaruru on Tuesday after what may have been a flash flood.

A police report issued yesterday stated that at about 16h00 on Tuesday the parents of the toddler went to work and left their four children, aged between one and 10 years, at home.

An hour later it started raining heavily and when the parents returned home they could not find their children. All the farm workers started searching for the children.

It was not long before they found the body of baby Uvanga Ujenenisa Nandivetja stuck in the bushes along the flowing river.

It is alleged that the children went into the water to play when the baby was dragged down into the flow and drowned. The other children are safe.

