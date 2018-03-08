South Africa: Bosch Back, Vosloo Debuts for Sharks

The Sharks , desperate for a win, have made a number of changes to their side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves in Durban.

Curwin Bosch returns for his first start of the season at fullback, while Lwazi Mvovo drops to the bench.

There is also a Super Rugby debut for Wian Volsoo, who starts in the No 6 jersey, while Gideon Koegelenberg will also debut should he come off the bench.

In the front row, hooker Akker van der Merwe gets a start while Chiliboy Ralepelle comes onto the bench with Franco Marais missing out.

Tera Mtembu, meanwhile, gets a start at No 8.

The Sharks lost to the Lions in Johannesburg before drawing to the Waratahs in Durban this past weekend, making this Saturday's clash crucially important.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain) 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Keegan Daniel, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

Sunwolves

TBA

Source: Sport24