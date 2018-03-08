8 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bosch Back, Vosloo Debuts for Sharks

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks , desperate for a win, have made a number of changes to their side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves in Durban.

Curwin Bosch returns for his first start of the season at fullback, while Lwazi Mvovo drops to the bench.

There is also a Super Rugby debut for Wian Volsoo, who starts in the No 6 jersey, while Gideon Koegelenberg will also debut should he come off the bench.

In the front row, hooker Akker van der Merwe gets a start while Chiliboy Ralepelle comes onto the bench with Franco Marais missing out.

Tera Mtembu, meanwhile, gets a start at No 8.

The Sharks lost to the Lions in Johannesburg before drawing to the Waratahs in Durban this past weekend, making this Saturday's clash crucially important.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain) 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Keegan Daniel, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

Sunwolves

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Police Unit Raids Provincial Leader's Offices

The Hawks are raiding the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo looking for documents related to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.