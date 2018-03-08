Villagers in Chimanimani West Constituency have accused local Zanu PF officials of denying them presidential agricultural inputs on allegations that they support the opposition.

In interviews with New Zimbabwe.com Ward 16 villagers accused councillor Tendai Nyabanga and local Zanu PF chairperson, Christopher Muchini, of politicising the government farming inputs scheme.

"I was denied fertiliser under the presidential inputs scheme by Nyabanga and Muchini," said one of the villagers.

"When I went to collect my allocation, the two Zanu PF politicians told me that the fertiliser is only meant to benefit Zanu PF supporters.

"I tried to argue with them that under the new political dispensation, it is no longer accepted to deny citizens government food aid or inputs because of one's political affiliation but they still refused to give me."

Another villager who is a war veteran also alleged that he was denied fertiliser by the two ruling party officials.

"Nyabanga is abusing the presidential inputs scheme. She recently denied me fertiliser on allegations that I am G40 sympathiser," said the war veteran.

"She is busy allocating the fertiliser to her friends while denying deserving beneficiaries like myself. What she is doing is totally unacceptable under the new political order in the country."

When reached for comment, a jittery Nyabanga denied the allegations, insisting that she runs an "all-inclusive government input distribution system in the area".

"Who are these people who told you about this issue? We do not allocate inputs on the basis of one's political affiliation.

"These stories are coming from people who want to tarnish my name ahead of the elections," she said.

The new Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government has repeatedly insisted there should be no reprisals against political rivals.

Mnangagwa took over power last November after his Lacoste Zanu PF faction edged the rival G40 group in a bitterly contested row over the succession of veteran leader Robert Mugabe who had ruled the country since independence in 1980.