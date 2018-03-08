Africa: 10 Inspirational Women You Might Want to Know

1.Fadzayi Mahere practices as an advocate/barrister at the Harare Bar. Her main fields of practice include constitutional law, human rights law and administrative law. She also takes on appellate criminal work and specialized crime. She holds a Masters in International Law from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Zimbabwe.

Prior to reading law at Cambridge, Fadzayi worked in the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague and for the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She was also awarded a Pegasus Fellowship from the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in London, which enabled her to work in various Chambers in London, including Essex Court Chambers and Doughty Street Chambers. She has marshalled with Judge Piaget QC at the Old Bailey, London's Oldest Criminal Court in 2010.

2.Jestina Mukoko is a Zimbabwean human rights activist and the director of the Zimbabwe Peace Project. She is a journalist by training and a former newsreader with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. In March 2010 Jestina Mukoko was one of ten human rights defenders honoured in the U.S. State Department's International Women of Courage Awards to women who have shown exceptional courage and leadership in advancing women's rights.

She was also selected and served as the 2010 fellow with the Oak Institute for the Study of International Human Rights at Colby College.

4.Margaret Thatcher. The first female prime minister of Britain, Margaret Thatcher was a controversial figurehead of conservative ideology during her time in office.Politician and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher was born as Margaret Hilda Roberts on October 13, 1925, in Grantham, England. Nicknamed the "Iron Lady," Thatcher served as the prime minister of England from 1979 to 1990. The daughter of a local businessman, she was educated at a local grammar school, Grantham Girls' High School.

5.Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is an American lawyer and writer who was First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and is the first African American First Lady.

6.Kansiime Kubiryaba Anne popularly known as Anne Kansiime is a Ugandan entertainer, comedian, and actress. She has been referred to as "Africa's Queen of Comedy" by some African media outlets Beginning in 2007, while still, an undergraduate at Makerere University Kansiime began to participate in drama skits acted by the theatre group Theater Factory, who played at the Uganda National Theater in Kampala's central business district. When Theater Factory disintegrated, she joined Theater Fun, that replaced it.

7.Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is a South African activist and politician who has held several government positions and headed the African National Congress Women's League. She is a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee.It is worth reiterating that Winnie was already politically interested and involved in activism long before she met her future husband. She was particularly affected by the research she had carried out in Alexandra township as a social worker to establish the rate of infantile mortality, which stood at 10 deaths for every 1,000 births.

8.Yvonne Chaka Chaka (born Yvonne Machaka in 1965) is an internationally recognized South African singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, humanitarian and teacher. Dubbed the "Princess of Africa Chaka Chaka has been at the forefront of South African popular music for 27 years and has been popular in Zimbabwe, Kenya and other African countries.

9.Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria refuses to remain in the kitchen or the 'other room' where the president, her husband, would prefer her to be miserably silent. Ever since her outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari's chaotic administration in 2016 that drew the president's unfortunate joke, Aisha has refused to be cowed into silence.The Nigerian First Lady has spoken truth to power against her husband's tenure that she deserves to be honoured with Wailer-in-Chief.

10.Maud Chifamba is the University of Zimbabwe,(UZ) whizz-kid who became the youngest student at 14 at the college in 2012.According to Forbes magazine, Maud is the youngest and one of the most powerful women in Africa because of her amazing intellectual levels. Maud has been the brand promoter of the UZ since 2014 and was also the Vice-Chancellor's ambassador in 2014. She received the Great Young Achievers Award at the Great Women Awards held in Dubai as well as the Panel Choice Award at the Zimbabwe International Women's Awards in 20.