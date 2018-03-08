South Africa: 'Beast' Scrums Down for New Sharks Record

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira will become the most-capped Sharks Super Rugby player of all time when he takes to the field against the Sunwolves at Kings Park on Saturday.

Front-row star Mtawarira will make his 138 appearance, surpassing the record previously held by JP Pietersen .

Mtawarira also has 98 Test caps for the Springboks.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20, Keegan Daniel, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

Sunwolves

TBA

Source: Sport24