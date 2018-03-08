South Africa: Parliament - Ingonyama Trust Issue Could Be the Real Fireball of Land Reform

analysis

The Ingonyama Trust is under pressure - and its powerful advocates are not happy. Amid inflammatory rhetoric from Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, the board of the trust appeared before Parliament on Wednesday to explain why it was asking KwaZulu-Natal residents to convert their land occupation rights to long-term leases, and pay rent accordingly. MPs from across the political spectrum lambasted the trust's board for what they suggested was land dispossession by another name. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Almost one third of all land in KwaZulu-Natal. That's what's at stake in the current debates over the future of the Ingonyama Trust, the body led by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini which controls around three million hectares of land in the province.

It has done so since the dying days of apartheid, when shadowy negotiations between Zulu leaders and the outgoing National Party produced a piece of legislation - the Ingonyama Trust Act - which has been a thorn in the side of land activists ever since.

Now the Ingonyama Trust finds itself under unprecedented pressure, against the backdrop of accelerated political determination to see land reform implemented, and following the release of a report two years in the making by a panel chaired...