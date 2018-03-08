8 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - Gigaba's Foot-in-the-Mouth Slow-Motion Crash Continues

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was a no-show for Wednesday's ministerial Q&A in the House. Opposition MPs complained that he was "taking us for a ride"; Gigaba's presence officially had been confirmed that day - twice. And so the storm that exploded over the citizenship status of various Gupta family members, in particular Atul Gupta, was left to be cleared up by the verbosely vague Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni from Pretoria. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday morning was spotted walking through the parliamentary precinct, greeting and chatting to various bodyguards waiting around for their ministers busy elsewhere. It's been confirmed Gigaba had lunch at a nice, and quite trendy, restaurant in the V&A Waterfront. But when 15:00 came along, his seat on the parliamentary benches remained empty.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen was out of his seat in no time. Where was the Gupta flip-flop minister, he asked.

And EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi followed up:

"What is the reason for the minister's absence, because he goes around lying to South Africa?"

That bit about lying eventually got Ndlozi kicked out of the House when he refused to withdraw the comment, deemed unparliamentary. There was...

