7 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scorpio - Acsa Wastes R600,000 On Double Payment

The Airports Company of South Africa is splashing out R200,000 a month on a consultant whose fees, in part, are already covered as a "full time resource" under a different contract that the parastatal has with a US consulting firm. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) seemingly missed the not-so-fine print of a contract when it recently diverted an independent contractor on to its own books at a cost of R2.4-million.

For starters, the consultant, Eugene Klopper, is already contracted to a global consulting firm, AT Kearney - he is the "head of supply chain" on a R17-million project to overhaul the operating model of the parastatal's supply chain management system.

Then, effective 1 January, Klopper was installed by ACSA on a fixed-term contract as group consultant of supply chain management, just weeks before ACSA's new full time Group Manager of supply chain arrived - ostensibly to allow for an "orderly handover".

Klopper was contracted by ACSA for 12 months for a position that really doesn't sound all that different from the Group Manager position.

A copy of the AT Kearney contract perused by Daily Maverick shows that Klopper is an independent contractor specifically...

