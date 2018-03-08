8 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Australia to Field Same XI for Second Test

Australia will field an unchanged XI for the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

That was the word from captain Steve Smith on Thursday after a week that has seen all of the focus on David Warner and Quinton de Kock following their now infamous altercation at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Warner was fined 75% of his match fee for that incident, but it means that he has escaped suspension and will be able to play in Port Elizabeth.

It is the third straight Test match that Australia have gone in with an unchanged side.

Play on Friday gets underway at 10:00.

Teams:

Australia

David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Sean Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

SA

TBA

Source: Sport24

