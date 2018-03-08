South Africa: Markram, Ngidi Handed Proteas Contracts

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the Proteas who will be awarded national contracts for the 2018-19 season.

The contracts cover the bilateral tours away to Sri Lanka and Australia as well as the home series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, finishing with the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales.

First time national contracts have been awarded to Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi who have both made their international debuts during the course of the past contract year.

"We made an exception last year in increasing the number of contracted players to 21 but this year we are comfortable that the normal standard number of 18 will be appropriate to maintain our national squads across all three formats," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

"This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists.

"Aiden and Lungi have both made an immediate impact on the international scene and this is a continuation of our policy of having a strong squad with a good mix of young and experienced world-class stars."

CSA contracted Proteas players:

Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.

Source: Sport24