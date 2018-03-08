8 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Motoring - Geneva Motor Show - Is the World's Most Glamorous Auto Expo Losing Its Lustre?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

For decades, the Geneva International Motor Show was the one motoring expo you didn't want to miss. More intimate than Frankfurt, more glamorous than Paris and more meaningful than Detroit, it was permanently inked into the motor industry's must-do calendar. But things are changing. By DEON SCHOEMAN.

As motor shows go, it doesn't get much more glamorous than the Salon International D'Automobil Genève. Resplendent in the very heart of First World opulence, surrounded by secretive banks and bespoke watchmakers, it's the premier showcase for the industry.

But things are changing. Even for carmakers, the expense of displaying their wares and technologies in a way befitting the brand has become prohibitive.

Some argue that the money could be better spent in more innovative, more effective ways. Opel is one of those, opting not to join the Geneva fray. Most of its new models made their debut in 2017, so there would have been very little to show.

But even as far as world debuts are concerned, this year's Geneva show offered slimmer pickings than expected. There was the usual sprinkling of outrageous concepts and sports cars, produced in tiny numbers, and of very little relevance to the real world motoring world....

South Africa

Police Unit Raids Provincial Leader's Offices

The Hawks are raiding the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo looking for documents related to the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.