South Africa: Motoring - Geneva Motor Show - Is the World's Most Glamorous Auto Expo Losing Its Lustre?

analysis

For decades, the Geneva International Motor Show was the one motoring expo you didn't want to miss. More intimate than Frankfurt, more glamorous than Paris and more meaningful than Detroit, it was permanently inked into the motor industry's must-do calendar. But things are changing. By DEON SCHOEMAN.

As motor shows go, it doesn't get much more glamorous than the Salon International D'Automobil Genève. Resplendent in the very heart of First World opulence, surrounded by secretive banks and bespoke watchmakers, it's the premier showcase for the industry.

But things are changing. Even for carmakers, the expense of displaying their wares and technologies in a way befitting the brand has become prohibitive.

Some argue that the money could be better spent in more innovative, more effective ways. Opel is one of those, opting not to join the Geneva fray. Most of its new models made their debut in 2017, so there would have been very little to show.

But even as far as world debuts are concerned, this year's Geneva show offered slimmer pickings than expected. There was the usual sprinkling of outrageous concepts and sports cars, produced in tiny numbers, and of very little relevance to the real world motoring world....