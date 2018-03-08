8 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Letter to the Editor - Mr President, Here Is My Guide On Land Expropriation Without Compensation

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Daily Maverick

One of the objective outcomes of the proposed expropriation of land without compensation should be the abolishing of private land ownership in South Africa. By RAMUKUMBA KHATHU.

Mr President, during your State of the Nation Address through the words of our iconic music legend Bra Hugh Masekela, you made a clarion call to the nation to lend a hand. I hereby volunteer to be a member of the "Matamela Thuma Mina brigade" in response to your call, by offering some food for thought on the complex and delicate matter of land expropriation without compensation.

In the first instance, I propose that all land in the country must be held for the use and benefit of South Africans and for strategic economic purposes for international investors either by the state or traditional leaders. One of the objective outcomes of the proposed expropriation of land without compensation should be the abolishing of private land ownership in South Africa.

Expropriation of land without compensation will require government to classify the land in terms of ownership to appropriately devise the best possible method of expropriation as the nature of ownership will have a significant impact on its appropriateness.

Outside of state-owned land, there are...

South Africa

Police Unit Raids Provincial Leader's Offices

The Hawks are raiding the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo looking for documents related to the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.