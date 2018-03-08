South Africa: Letter to the Editor - Mr President, Here Is My Guide On Land Expropriation Without Compensation

analysis

One of the objective outcomes of the proposed expropriation of land without compensation should be the abolishing of private land ownership in South Africa. By RAMUKUMBA KHATHU.

Mr President, during your State of the Nation Address through the words of our iconic music legend Bra Hugh Masekela, you made a clarion call to the nation to lend a hand. I hereby volunteer to be a member of the "Matamela Thuma Mina brigade" in response to your call, by offering some food for thought on the complex and delicate matter of land expropriation without compensation.

In the first instance, I propose that all land in the country must be held for the use and benefit of South Africans and for strategic economic purposes for international investors either by the state or traditional leaders. One of the objective outcomes of the proposed expropriation of land without compensation should be the abolishing of private land ownership in South Africa.

Expropriation of land without compensation will require government to classify the land in terms of ownership to appropriately devise the best possible method of expropriation as the nature of ownership will have a significant impact on its appropriateness.

Outside of state-owned land, there are...