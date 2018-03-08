6 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: To Blade Nzimande From a Commuter - Fix the Trains

analysis By Suné Payne

Innocent class people have to suffer the indignity of travelling on poor public transport day after day, month after month, year after year while nothing gets done. As a daily commuter, I know about the daily suffering and inconvenience. Please Minister, do something - you can start by taking an 07:00 train yourself, from Khayelitsha to Cape Town.

Dear Minister Nzimande,

Congratulations on getting one of the most difficult and essential departments in the South African Cabinet. During an interview on radio within days of your appointment to this vital department, you said the situation at Prasa would be your first priority.

As a public transport commuter in Cape Town, I intend to hold you fully accountable to that commitment - there is nothing worse than having a politician who says he is for the working class, but when something as essential as trains need fixing, you cannot do the one thing you said you would look into.

In my community of Delft in Cape Town, most people walk to the Unibell and Pentech train stations in the next neighbourhood of Belhar every morning to get a train to work, especially to the Cape Town CBD. This often means a...

