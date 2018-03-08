South Africa: Mcebisi Jonas On State Capture, the Economy and Nelson Mandela Bay

7 March 2018

Mcebisi Jonas keeps a level head amid talks of expropriation of land without compensation and a potential mayorship candidacy for Nelson Mandela Bay. By NKATEKO MABASA.

Former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas has intimated that, if called upon, he is ready to serve if the ANC calls on him to be mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in Port Elizabeth.

He was speaking at the launch of an Anti-Racism Week hosted by the Anti-Racism Network of South Africa, a group of organisations which have partnered to fight racism in the country, convened by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Earlier in the week, the Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema said it is ready to vote Mcebisi Jonas in for the mayorship in the metro after it tables a vote of no confidence against current Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.

The EFF announced its decision to table a motion of no confidence against Trollip as a way to punish the DA for voting against their own motion in Parliament to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The motion received popular support from the EFF and ANC (after their Nasrec policy...

