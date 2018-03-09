8 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi: Rwanda Centre Overstretched By Burundi Refugee Influx

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
A side view of the Mahama Refugee Camp that hosts thousands of Burundian refugees in Rwanda.
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda has said the centre hosting 2,500 Burundian refugees who left DR Congo on Wednesday for fear of deportation is overstretched.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugee Affairs (Midimar), the Nayarushishi refugee transit centre in Eastern Province has a hosting capacity of only 2,300 refugees.

"They will be at the transit centre for a while until registration is complete," said Claude Twishime, the communications officer at the ministry.

"They started arriving at the border post in the evening on Wednesday in big numbers," he said.

The refugees said they left DRC for fear of repatriation. They claimed they fled Burundi due to religious persecution.

In January, the refugees, who belong to a Catholic sect, said aid agencies stopped providing them relief after they refused biometric registration, which they said would have violated their religion.

The United Nations refugees agency, UNHCR, external relations officer, Daniela Ionita, told The EastAfrican on Thursday that they were taking measures to ensure that basic provisions such as food, water and shelter are provided.

Mr Twishime said the refugees are likely to be relocated to the Mahama camp in the province.

Mahama hosts more than 50,000 Burundian refugees.

Burundi

Court Dismisses Burundi's Case Against EALA Speaker

The East African Court of Justice has dismissed the case filed by Burundi seeking the removal of Rwanda's Martin Ngoga… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.