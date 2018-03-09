8 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Be Wary of Chinese Loans, U.S Warns Nigeria, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on Thursday told African countries to be wary of the Chinese government and its loan facilities.

Mr. Tillerson warned that African countries should weigh Chinese loans carefully, adding that Washington was not trying to keep Chinese investment away from the continent.

The U.S. Secretary has been taking a dig at China and its investment in Africa in the past few days, although he had been roundly condemned by Russian foreign minister Sergei lavrov, who is also visiting Zimbabwe on Thursday.

On Tuesday, he said China "encouraged dependency, utilised corrupt deals and endangered Africa's natural resources."

Mr. Tillerson, a former Exxon Chief Executive, is seeking to bolster economic and security alliances on a continent increasingly turning to China for aid and trade.

The U.S. diplomat is also believed to be seeking smooth relations with African countries after President Donald Trump reportedly dismissed some African nations as "Shithole countries" in January, a comment he later denied.

The trip is his first to Africa, which has since turned to China in trade and investment agreements.

The Chinese government has pumped billions into infrastructure projects across the continent, although critics say there is often little gains for local economies because Chinese firms and nationals build the roads and rails.

On Thursday, the U.S diplomat told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital that African leaders need to carefully consider their agreements with China.

"We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese 'dollars' from Africa," he said, "(but) it is important that African countries carefully consider the terms of those agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty."

Mr. Tillerson said that Chinese investments "do not bring significant job creation locally" and criticised how the country structures loans to African governments, saying if a government accepts a Chinese loan and "gets into trouble", it can "lose control of its own infrastructure or its own resources through default."

Mr. Tillerson arrived Ethiopia on Wednesday and visited the African Union headquarters, built by China, on Thursday.

He was due to meet with Ethiopian officials on Thursday afternoon before flying to tiny Djibouti, host to sprawling military bases owned by the U.S, China, Japan, France, and Italy.

He is also billed to visit Nigeria.

Nigeria

Govt Still Eyes Arik, Aero As Fulcrum for National Carrier

Despite the process currently going on to create a national carrier, THISDAY has learnt that the federal government… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.