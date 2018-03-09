Nigeria: 10,000 Nigerians to Receive Eye Surgery - Adewole

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has launched President Muhammadu Buhari's Restore Vision Project aimed at restoring people's sight through surgical intervention.

Adewole disclosed this at the launch in Makarfi, Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said about 10,000 Nigerians suffering from cataract would be operated upon across the country.

He disclosed that 250 visually impaired persons from each state of the federation would benefit from the outreach.

According to the minister, the federal government is partnering with Rep. Mohammed Usman (APC-Makarfi/Kudan) to flag off the medical mission.

"Through this initiative, we would be restoring vision to 10,000 poor Nigerians; 250 per state

"We are targeting to treat about 3 million patients who cannot afford the medical intervention.

"Last year, we offered cataract surgery to over 8,000 people across the country who normally would not have been able to pay, with 20 surgeries recorded today," he said.

Adewole explained that the intervention, which is a partnership between the Federal and State Governments, is being supported by the Opthalmological Society of Nigeria and Sight Savers, among other donors, to solve the plight of numerous people with treatable cataract blindness.

Usman had earlier said 100 people have been selected to undergo the eye surgery within his constituency.

Other interventions to be offered include medical surgery for a 100 hynea patients, distribution of treated mosquito nets and multivitamin to pregnant women, as well vitamins and albendazole to children under five years.

Usman, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Care Services, said he rehabilitated 16 Primary Health Centers in his constituency.

The President, Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN), Dr Ayobade Ogundipe, said have volunteered to perform the cataract operations anywhere the project would be conducted in the country.

"The last ntional conference of OSN was held in Kaduna and we developed a strategic plan of putting all our resources to making the nation free of avoidable or treatable blindness," he stressed.

Ogundipe said with the launch of the national project, OSN has been given a platform to exhibit their willingness to help restore vision to the cataract blind and also give them a new lease of life.

Host Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the federal government for choosing to flag off the project in Kaduna state.

He called on the society and other partners to emulate the initiative for people to regain their sights. (NAN)