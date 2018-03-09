Nigeria: 6 in 10 Nigerians Say Govt Should Not Pay Ransom to Insurgents

Nearly six in 10 respondents in a Daily Trust Survey feels that Federal Government should not pay ransom to insurgents to secure the release of abducted persons.

In recent times the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura speaking on the release of three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 women from Boko Haram's captivity said "These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services, with the support of the external elements of the group in diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible."

A total of 319 respondents took part in the survey which closed on the 5th of March 2018 on the Daily Trust website.

54 per cent makes up 172 respondents who said FG should not pay ransom to insurgents to secure the release of the abducted persons.

However, 137 respondents making up 43 per cent say Federal Government should pay ransom to insurgents to secure their release.