8 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 6 in 10 Nigerians Say Govt Should Not Pay Ransom to Insurgents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pexels
By Bamas Victoria

Nearly six in 10 respondents in a Daily Trust Survey feels that Federal Government should not pay ransom to insurgents to secure the release of abducted persons.

In recent times the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura speaking on the release of three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 women from Boko Haram's captivity said "These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services, with the support of the external elements of the group in diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible."

A total of 319 respondents took part in the survey which closed on the 5th of March 2018 on the Daily Trust website.

54 per cent makes up 172 respondents who said FG should not pay ransom to insurgents to secure the release of the abducted persons.

However, 137 respondents making up 43 per cent say Federal Government should pay ransom to insurgents to secure their release.

Nigeria

Govt Still Eyes Arik, Aero As Fulcrum for National Carrier

Despite the process currently going on to create a national carrier, THISDAY has learnt that the federal government… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.