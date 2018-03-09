Nigeria: 16 Things You Should Know About Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Photo: The Guardian

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Today is the birthday of Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Hence, we have decided to highlight major information about him.

Below are 16 things you should know about the Vice President:

1. Yemi Osinbajo is 61 today. He was born on 8 March, 1957 in Lagos.

2. The Vice President's full name is; Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo.

3. Osinbajo is married to Dolapo (née Soyode) Osinbajo, a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo.

4. Osinbajo and Dolapo have three children together.

5. He studied for his undergraduate degree in Law at the University of Lagos, where he was awarded a LLB Law degree from 1975-1978. He got his Master of Laws after attending the London School of Economics in 1981.

6. Osinbajo began lecturing at the age of 23.

7. He was a former lecturer at the University of Lagos, Nigeria and Lagos State University.

8. Osinbajo was an Adviser (legal advice and litigation) to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola.

9. From 1999 to 2007, Osinbajo was Member of Cabinet, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, also Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

10. Osinbajo was also the Pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarter) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ikoyi before his inauguration into office as the Vice President of Nigeria.

11. Osinbajo was one of the notable Nigerians who designed and produced a manifesto for the All Progressives Congress (APC) when it was formed in 2013.

12. The free schools meal plan, a conditional cash transfer to the 25 million poorest Nigerians if they enroll children in school and immunise them were part of the contents of the Manifesto drafted by Osinbajo and his group.

13. Osinbajo assumed office as the Vice President of Nigeria after taking the oath of office on 29 May 2015 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

14. President Goodluck Jonathan conferred on Osinbajo the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on May 28, 2015.

15. Osinbajo is the 14th Vice President of Nigeria.

16. He was Nigeria's Acting President between 9 May 2017 and 19 August 2017.