9 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Charly Na Nina Release Song in Honour of Women

By Sharon Kantengwa

Music duo Charly na Nina has released a single titled, Imbaraga, which loosely translates as 'strength.'

The duo's special musical treat for women was released on Wednesday, as Rwanda joined the rest of the world to mark the International Women's Day on March 8.

Charlotte Rulinda, one half of the duo, told The New Times that the song aims to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who make extraordinary contributions to their communities.

"We felt like we had to do a song dedicated to our mothers and inspire young girls to dream, and know that they can be anything they want to be in life if they believe in themselves," said Charlotte Rulinda, adding "It is the same reason it was released on International Women's Day."

'Imbaraga' is the cover of the duo's maiden album released December, last year.

According to Nina Muhoza, the intention was to emphasise the strength and power women have and their contribution to development.

"We made this song our cover because it has a special message but we took our time to release it because we had very many songs we were working on. We wanted to release them with their videos but we felt that the International Women's Day was the perfect day to release it," she explained.

This is their first song since they publicly separated from their long-term manager Alex Muyoboke. The audio of the track was produced by Ugandan producer Nessim, and the duo is currently working on the video that is expected to be released soon.

