Zimbabwe: Tuku to Serenade Passengers On Fastjet Vic Falls Flight

Oliver Mtukudzi will today perform aboard a Fastjet plane as it flies from Harare to Victoria Falls, in what ranks as one of the artiste's intimate performances.

He will deliver an acoustic set comprising tracks from his new album titled "Hany'ga (Concern)" and some old tracks.

The album was launched last month at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Faith Chaitezvi was upbeat about the the unique initiative.

"Passengers travelling on flight FN 8003 will enjoy one of the most intimate Tuku performances.

"The performance forms part of the airline's promotion of Victoria Falls, domestic and inbound regional tourism

"We are passionate about promoting domestic and regional tourism to Zimbabwe, and what better way than to have innovative events in partnership with a musical legend," she said.

Commenting on the initiative, Tuku said he was happy to perform on board.

"This is revolutionary for us as well. There is no better interaction with fans than meeting and sharing with them, mid-flight music from my new album.

Fastjet presently operates 24 weekly flights between Harare and Victoria Falls, three weekly flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls as well as four daily flights between Harare and Johannesburg. Tuku will perform at the Elephant Hills Hotel tomorrow with his full band.