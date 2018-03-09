8 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tunisia: Esperance Unimpressed With 'Shitty Land' Stadium in Machakos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Tunisia club Esperance have described as 'shitty' the state of Machakos' Kenyatta Stadium which hosted Wednesday's epic continental match against Gor Mahia.

The African giants were lucky to escape with a barren draw against the Kenyan champions in the entertaining Caf Africa Champions League round of 32 clash.

But then, the Tunisian side openly expressed their resentment to the playing surface in a tweet that read:

"Kapoor comes out with injury. Martel's coming into play. Shitty Land."

At the same time, a visibly disappointed Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has blasted the Tunisians for their time wasting tactics.

"I'm disappointed in them (Esperance). They came here to get a draw and resorted to time wasting. We were unlucky not to score," said Kerr.

This result implies the Kenyan team will have to either win away or atleast post a score draw in order to progress to the money spinning group stage of the competition.

Kenya

U.S. Secretary Tillerson Says Ethiopia Needs 'Greater Freedom'

During a visit to Ethiopia, Rex Tillerson has said the answer to violence in the East African country was greater… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.