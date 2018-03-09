Kenya/Tunisia: Esperance Unimpressed With 'Shitty Land' Stadium in Machakos

Tunisia club Esperance have described as 'shitty' the state of Machakos' Kenyatta Stadium which hosted Wednesday's epic continental match against Gor Mahia.

The African giants were lucky to escape with a barren draw against the Kenyan champions in the entertaining Caf Africa Champions League round of 32 clash.

But then, the Tunisian side openly expressed their resentment to the playing surface in a tweet that read:

"Kapoor comes out with injury. Martel's coming into play. Shitty Land."

At the same time, a visibly disappointed Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has blasted the Tunisians for their time wasting tactics.

"I'm disappointed in them (Esperance). They came here to get a draw and resorted to time wasting. We were unlucky not to score," said Kerr.

This result implies the Kenyan team will have to either win away or atleast post a score draw in order to progress to the money spinning group stage of the competition.