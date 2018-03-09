Kenyan Boys Move Ahead of Ugandans in Morocco

Kenya's boys' team recovered seven shots from Uganda to move into third place by the narrow margin of one shot going into Friday's final round of this year's Africa Junior Golf Championships at the par 72 Royal Dar es Salaam golf course here.

Team captain Kibugu Mutahi shot eight over par, his best so far, while Agil Is-Haq carded 82.

The third score, an 83, came from Daniel Kiragu for the day's 245 and a three-round total of 743.

But team's coach was still not happy with the day's performance despite having moved to third place behind hosts Morocco and leaders and defending champions South Africa.

In the girls' section, South Africa also remained on course to defend their title as they posted a combination of 157 against Morocco's 161 to take their total to 471 while Morocco start the final round with a total of 515, two shots better than Zimbabwe, second last year at home in Harare.

Kenya's girls moved from sixth to fifth with a total of 547 behind Nigeria's 544.

Kellie Gachaga was on 89 while Channelle Wangare and Ashley Awuor were 94 and 90 for the day.

"It's good that we managed to recover seven shots but that gives up only one shot different with Uganda," said Kenya coach John Liefland as he headed to the practise range with the boys late Thursday.

Liefland says the course's condition favoured the South Africans who are used to play in such tough courses.

"Our golf courses are nothing compared to this championship course which has been made more and more difficult over the years. "I can bet the pros who are coming here in April for the King Hassan II tournament will not have an easy time," said Liefland, a former European Tour player.