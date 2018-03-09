9 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda, UAE Enter Education Partnership

By Collins Mwai

Rwanda's tertiary education received a boost on Wednesday following the signing of two bilateral deals between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreements were signed during a two-day official state visit of the UAE Foreign Affairs Minister H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The two agreements in the tertiary education were signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the Minister of State for International Cooperation of UAE.

The agreements provide for 20 scholarships for Rwandan students to study in the Middle Eastern nation and vocational training in tourism for 100 women.

"One of the MoUs is for the UAE to provide 20 scholarships to Rwandan students to study in universities in the UAE and the second one to provide vocational training for 100 women in tourism and hospitality," Faith Rugema, the Director General Bilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The New Times.

These are some of several agreements between the two countries in an effort to strengthen ties.

Last year, Rwanda signed two bilateral agreements with UAE, which are expected to enhance investor relations.

The pacts were geared at facilitating promotion and reciprocation of protection of investments as well as double taxation avoidance.

Meanwhile, the UAE foreign affairs minister on the second day of his visit yesterday officially opened his country's embassy to Rwanda in Nyarutarama, a Kigali suburb.

