Kenya: Anti-Doping Education for Schools Curriculum

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) is working with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to introduce anti-doping education in schools.

Adak chief executive Japhter Rugut Thursday said his organization has adopted several strategies to tackle the sudden increase in the use of banned performance-enhancing substances by sportsmen and women.

"What we are engaging in is a partnership which will culminate in the development of a values-based curriculum which will eventually be entrenched into schools curricular," said Rugut on Thursday.

He spoke as Adak unveiled it's partnership with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi at a ceremony attended by various sports stakeholders from across the country, including sports officials drawn from counties and sports administrators.

The three-year Adak-KICD partnership, which is in line with the World Anti Doping Agency's code, also seeks to instil positive values in learners.