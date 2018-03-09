8 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Anti-Doping Education for Schools Curriculum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) is working with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to introduce anti-doping education in schools.

Adak chief executive Japhter Rugut Thursday said his organization has adopted several strategies to tackle the sudden increase in the use of banned performance-enhancing substances by sportsmen and women.

"What we are engaging in is a partnership which will culminate in the development of a values-based curriculum which will eventually be entrenched into schools curricular," said Rugut on Thursday.

He spoke as Adak unveiled it's partnership with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi at a ceremony attended by various sports stakeholders from across the country, including sports officials drawn from counties and sports administrators.

The three-year Adak-KICD partnership, which is in line with the World Anti Doping Agency's code, also seeks to instil positive values in learners.

Kenya

Nairobi Records Highest Number of New Millionaires

Kenya created 180 new dollar millionaires in 2017, growing the number of persons with a net-worth of over Sh500 million… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.