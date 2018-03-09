Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Win Opener at Africa Club Championships

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Women Volleyball Club started their campaign at the ongoing African Clubs Championships in Cairo, Egypt after defeating Ngong VC from Cameroun 3-1 in Group A.

RRA beat Ngong 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 25-14 to put themselves in a good position ahead of today's second match against title holders Ahly of Egypt. Dorcas Ndasaba's team will wind up the group stage with the third match against Nkumba University from Uganda on Saturday.

In other matches in Group B: Carthage from Tunisia won their opener against Harare City from Zimbabwe 3-0 (25-17, 25-20 and 25-9), while Bafia from Cameroon defeated Chlef from Algeria 3-0 (25-19, 25-19 and 25-22).

In Group C: DGSP from Congo got their campaign off to a flier against FAP from Cameroon 3-0 (25-22, 26-24 and 25-11) and Shams from Egypt beat Vision from Uganda 3 set to nil (25-12, 25-12 and 25-20).

In Group D: Cameroon's INJS overcame Asec from Cote d'Ivoire 3-0 (25-21, 25-12 and 25-12) whereas Prisons from Kenya beat Customs of Nigeria with 3 sets to nil (25-10, 25-15 and 25-15).

