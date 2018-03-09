Rwanda: As Kigali Beat Amagaju to Go Top of the League Table

As Kigali defeated Amagaju FC 3-0 at Nyagisenyi stadium in Nyamagabe district on Wednesday to go top of Azam Rwanda Premier League table standing after 14 rounds of matches.

Burundian striker Emmanuel Ngama scored twice on 12th and 38th minutes respectively before Jimmy Mbaraga completed the rout in the 71st minute to take the City of Kigali-sponsored club one point clear at the top.

Eric Nshimiyimana's team lead the table with 26 points, one ahead of second-placed SC Kiyovu, who drew 0-0 with Mukura Victory Sports at Huye Stadium on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Innocent Seninga's Police FC saw their title hopes fade following a 1-0 home defeat against Bugesera FC at Kicukiro stadium on Wednesday.

Defeat left Police in fifth place with 22 points, level with Sunrise FC in fourth place while Bugesera moved up to 10th position with 17 points.

Match Day 14

Police FC 0-1 Bugesera FC

Kirehe FC 2-2 Etincelles

Amagaju FC 0-3 AS Kigali