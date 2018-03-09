8 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nyabihu Vice Mayor Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Regis Umurengezi

The vice mayor in charge of economic development in Nyabihu District, Antoine Mugenzi, has resigned.

The development was confirmed to The New Times on Thursday morning by the Chairperson of the District Advisory Council, Jean-Damascene Gasarabwe.

"It is true he tendered in his resignation letter yesterday stating personal reasons, I personally received the letter," Gasarabwe said.

He however added that the council will have to first meet to discuss whether to approve the resignation.

Efforts to talk to Mugenzi were futile by press time but we continue to investigate what could be behind the move.

More to follow... .

Rwanda

Avoidable Maternal Deaths Still High - Govt

Rwanda continues to register high cases of maternal deaths even as the country cut the deaths by more than half in less… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.