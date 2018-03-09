Rwanda: Nyabihu Vice Mayor Resigns

The vice mayor in charge of economic development in Nyabihu District, Antoine Mugenzi, has resigned.

The development was confirmed to The New Times on Thursday morning by the Chairperson of the District Advisory Council, Jean-Damascene Gasarabwe.

"It is true he tendered in his resignation letter yesterday stating personal reasons, I personally received the letter," Gasarabwe said.

He however added that the council will have to first meet to discuss whether to approve the resignation.

Efforts to talk to Mugenzi were futile by press time but we continue to investigate what could be behind the move.

More to follow... .