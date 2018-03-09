9 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Medical Laboratory for Complicated Tests Commissioned in Zaria

By Isa SA'idu

Zaria — The Medical Laboratory Science Council (MLSC) yesterday commissioned National External Quality Assurance Laboratory which would be handling all medical tests that were hitherto taken abroad.

Commissioning the laboratory at the Tuberculoses and Leprosy Training Centre, Saye, Zaria, the Acting Registrar of MLSC, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, said the new laboratory would help in providing quality and reliable medical results to Nigerians.

According to Erhabor, the laboratory was constructed by the National External Quality Assurance in partnership with Institute of Human Virology.

He added, "Transformation has now emerged in the area of quality and reliable results that would be given to Nigerians from the medical laboratories in the country. This milestone achievement would put to an end the taking of external quality samples abroad for examination and tests."

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said that the Federal Government was committed to enhancing the health of Nigerians.

