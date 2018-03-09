Nigeria: Osinbajo At 61, Says I'm Gradually Attaining Class of Senior Citizens

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo thursday in Abuja, marked his 61st birthday with a remark that he was gradually approaching the class of senior citizens, a level he said would place greater responsibilities on his shoulder.

Osinbajo who did not initially seem to pay cognisance attention to his birthday, was however, treated to a surprise celebration by some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, and some government officials in the Presidential Villa.

In his short remarks at the event, the vice-president who said he was grateful to God for preserving his life, thanked the officials who organised the surprise event, saying it was exciting to be a year older.

"I'm grateful to God for preserving my life. It is just exciting to be one year older. I think we are gradually getting to that class of those who are called senior citizens and in some way, it places greater responsibility. But I'm immensely grateful to God and thank everyone for the surprise.

"I pray that our country will be greater and greater, that it will prosper and that we will experience true joy and true peace," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Mustapha prayed God to continuously keep Osinbajo and fill him with wisdom to offer godly counsel to the president at every given time.

"We are gathered to share with you on this very auspicious day. Our prayer is that God will continue to watch over you, continue to fill you with wisdom and understanding, that at every point in time as you counsel with Mr. President, you will give him godly counsel, that he will depend on you for insights into the governance of this country, and for those of us working with you, we will receive direction to take this country forward and to greater heights," he said.

Present at the meeting besides the SGF, were Minister of Water resources, Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Presidential - National Assembly Liason Officer, Senator Ita Enang, and the vice-president's staff and aides.

Meanwhile, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, thursday said public office did not change Vice President Osinbajo as he remains humble and committed to performance,

In a letter to Osinbajo, Tinubu said the vice president, who clocked 61 on Wednesday, had remained committed to the principles of justice, fairness, honesty and equality of all people.

A copy of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos by Tinubu's Media Officer, Mr. Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu, a two-time Governor of Lagos State, prayed God to grant the vice president more years in good health, strength and wisdom.

Also, Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has felicitated with Osinbajo.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, described the vice president as a great stabiliser and prayed God to grant him long life and good health.

While thanking Osinbajo for service to fatherland, Dickson said clocking 61 years calls for celebration.

He said: "On behalf of the Government and the good people of Bayelsa State, I warmly felicitate with you on your 61st birthday Anniversary. You are a great stabiliser in the system and I thank you for your service to fatherland. As you celebrate your new age, I join your family, friends and associates to wish you many happy returns! May God grant you many more years in good health," he said.