9 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Launches 'Leave Our Daughters Alone' Campaign

By Isiaka Wakili

The wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday in Abuja unveiled a campaign against abductions of girls. She tagged it "Leave Our Daughters Alone".

Speaking at an event to mark the 2018 International Women's Day, the wife of the president urged abductors to stop the act.

She also charged perpetrators of other various harmful practices against women and girls to stop forthwith.

She observed that this year's International Women's Day was being marked amid the sad incidence of the recent abduction of school girls at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Aisha Buhari described the campaign as a strong call for the end of abductions,

She asked the media to own the campaign and spread the message. She also urged governors' wives to propagate it in their various states.

"The message must echo through all corners of Nigeria and be on everyone's lips. Leave our daughters alone, leave our daughters alone, leave our daughters alone.

"As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the parents at this time, it is my sincere hope that efforts by government will soon lead to their release." she said.

The wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo said it was sad that Nigerian women were witnessing the worst of times because of many negative things happening.

