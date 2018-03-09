9 March 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Commiserates With Family of First Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family and friends of the first actor to play the role of the Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro, who passed on, on Wednesday at the age of 89.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser, media, Femi Adesina sent his condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent, who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.

As one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), the president commended the late Mukoro for contributing to the development of theatre in Nigeria, and sustaining his interest in acting even in old age by participating in Nollywood movies.

President Buhari affirmed that the advertising industry in Nigeria benefitted from the copywriting skills and structuring of attractive narratives by the late actor, who also mentored many younger Nigerians.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

