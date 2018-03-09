8 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

South Africa: Burial of Tanzanian Lecturer Killed in Suspect Accident in South Africa Set to Take Place Friday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
St Augustine University of Tanzania lecturer and a PhD student at the University of Johannesburg Baraka Nafari.
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — A St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) lecturer and a PhD student at University of Johannesburg (UJ) Baraka Nafari who was on Friday, February 23 reportedly killed in a suspect car accident in South Africa is expected to be buried at Kasulu Urban in Kigoma Region on Friday, March 9.

This was revealed by the cousin of the late Nafari, Mr Uwezo Edward, when contacted by The Citizen over the phone on Thursday.

He further confirmed that the funeral service will take place in Kasulu at the Roman Catholic cemetery at around 11am.

According to him, a charted aircraft carrying the body Nafari and some of his family members is scheduled to land at Kigoma Airport at around 9:30am on Friday from Johannesburg.

"We will be accompanied to the funeral by some of the representatives from the UJ and his fellow classmates," he said.

This comes after the UJ management, students and relatives on Wednesday, March 7 had paid their final respects to Nafari during a special memorial service organised by the institution.

More on This

Memorial Service to Be Held in SA for Murdered Tanzanian Student

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) students, relatives and close friends will on Wednesday, March 7, pay their last… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.