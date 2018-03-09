9 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jobodwana Schools Gatlin At Tuks

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: South Africa's Jobodwana Lets U.S. Racer Gatlin Eat Dust

2015 World Championship 200m bronze medalist Anaso Jobodwana won the 150m race at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting at Tuks in Pretoria on Thursday, with world champion Justin Gatlin only managing to finish in fourth place.

Jobodwana cruised home in 15.10 in the little run event. He was followed Roscoe Engel and Luxolo Adams.

In the men's 100m event, Akani Simbine won in a time of 10.07. He was followed home by Clarence Munyai and Simon Magakwe, while Botswana's Isaac Makwala won the 300m race.

Sport24

More on This

Elation for SA Stars Jobodwana, Semenya

The second Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting held at Tuks Athletics Stadium on Thursday night saw Caster Semenya win… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.