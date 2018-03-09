2015 World Championship 200m bronze medalist Anaso Jobodwana won the 150m race at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting at Tuks in Pretoria on Thursday, with world champion Justin Gatlin only managing to finish in fourth place.

Jobodwana cruised home in 15.10 in the little run event. He was followed Roscoe Engel and Luxolo Adams.

In the men's 100m event, Akani Simbine won in a time of 10.07. He was followed home by Clarence Munyai and Simon Magakwe, while Botswana's Isaac Makwala won the 300m race.

Sport24