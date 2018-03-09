9 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Chief Urged to Probe Abuse By Soldiers in Warri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — A human rights lawyer in Warri, Delta State, Oghenejabor Ikimi, has enjoined the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to investigate alleged brutalisation of his client, Mr. Freedom Odiete, by his men in Warri.

In a petition to the Chief of Army Staff supported with photographs of his allegedly brutalised client, Ikimi said the army chief should order an unbiased investigation into the act and those found culpable sanctioned in line with military tradition.

His words: "Our client has briefed our law firm to put up this petition to your esteemed offices in a bid to cause a thorough and unbiased investigation into the unlawful arrest, severe torture and stigmatisation meted to our client and by soldiers, whose unprofessional conduct contravenes all military norms and ethics.

"We call on you to order an independent and impartial investigation into the above incident."

Nigeria

Despite Buhari's Presence, Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

Less than 24 hours after the official launch of a five year road map for peace strategy in Plateau State by President… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.