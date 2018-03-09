Nigeria: Army Chief Urged to Probe Abuse By Soldiers in Warri

Warri — A human rights lawyer in Warri, Delta State, Oghenejabor Ikimi, has enjoined the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to investigate alleged brutalisation of his client, Mr. Freedom Odiete, by his men in Warri.

In a petition to the Chief of Army Staff supported with photographs of his allegedly brutalised client, Ikimi said the army chief should order an unbiased investigation into the act and those found culpable sanctioned in line with military tradition.

His words: "Our client has briefed our law firm to put up this petition to your esteemed offices in a bid to cause a thorough and unbiased investigation into the unlawful arrest, severe torture and stigmatisation meted to our client and by soldiers, whose unprofessional conduct contravenes all military norms and ethics.

"We call on you to order an independent and impartial investigation into the above incident."