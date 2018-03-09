9 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Air Passenger Traffic Fell 8% to 13.4M in 2017 - NBS

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yinka Kolawole

The total number of air passengers who travelled through Nigerian airports in 2017 declined by 8.03 percent to 13.4 million, from 14.6 million recorded in 2016.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its Air Transportation Data (Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017) that the fall in traffic was mainly due to the six-week closure of Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from March 8 to April 17, 2017.

The details show that number of arrivals at 6.69 million was almost equal to departures at 6.7 million.

NBS stated: "Although the number of total air passengers at Nigerian airports dropped in the first quarter steeply due to the closure of Abuja airport in March 2017, the figure bounced back in the second quarter and kept growing since then after Abuja airport was reopened on April 18th, 2017".

The report however noted that in the fourth quarter (Q4'17), air passenger traffic stood at 3.7 million growing by 4.89 percent year-on-year (YoY) despite a decline of 0.56 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

NBS also reported a steady growth in Q4'17 in the number of both domestic and international passengers who traveled to or from Nigerian airports by 6.46 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively.

According to the report, arrivals and departures in all Nigerian airports in Q4 were 1.86 million and 1.31 million, with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Kano airports remained busiest, serving over 92 percent of total passengers in the quarter.

Of the total air passengers in Q4, 71.60 percent or 2.54 million were domestic travelers, while 28.40 percent or 1.01 million were international travelers who entered or left Nigeria, the report added.

Nigeria

Despite Buhari's Presence, Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

Less than 24 hours after the official launch of a five year road map for peace strategy in Plateau State by President… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.