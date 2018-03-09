8 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Kenyan Ace Ayub Timbe Switched Clubs in China

By Vincent Opiyo

On February 28, Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe announced a loan deal had ben agreed for Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe to second tier club Heilongjiang Lava Spring.

Timbe, 25, will feature for the club that earned promotion to the Chinese second division at the close of 2017 for a season.

"Heilongjiang Lava Spring announced the signing of Victor Bolt (ex-Bragantino), Babacar Gueye (ex-Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard) and Ayub Timbe Masika (ex-Beijing Renhe)," the club announced.

His brother, Shaban Masika, who manages the player, has revealed reasons that forced the Kenyan winger to seek a new home albeit shortly.

"It's a season-long loan deal that will give him enough time to recuperate from his ankle injury. The new club understood his injury situation and will not force him back until he is fully recovered," he told Nation Sport.

"He needs enough time for full recovery which he wouldn't have been given at Beijing who seem overwhelmed after gaining promotion to the top flight and want a fit squad immediately."

Timbe sustained an injury while on duty with Beijing in October last year. He netted eight times and provided three assists in 23 games for the Chinese outfit.

