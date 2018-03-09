9 March 2018

Nigeria: Tension in Imo, As APC Vows to Stop Okorocha's Son-in-Law

By Chidi Nkwopara and Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — Scores of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, yesterday, vowed to stop Governor Rochas Okorocha's endorsement of his son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, to contest the 2019 gubernatorial election on the platform of APC.

The group called Restoration Coalition of APC, disclosed this to newsmen at Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, through their Spokesperson, Mr Theodore Ekechi, alongside leaders of the party in the state.

As part of their reasons, they claimed that "the endorsement by Okorocha of his son-in-law was achieved by coercion, intimidation and blackmail.

"We are embarrassed because this theatre of the absurdity as we have confirmed has the full backing and financial muscles of Imo State Government as the persons being endorsed. Chief Uche Nwosu, his son- in-law is also his serving Chief of Staff.

"As a matter of fact, this is an anomaly and points to a dangerous and destructive party politics of APC in Imo State."

They insisted that free and fair primaries be conducted for all aspirants in the party.

"We sincerely call on Governor Rochas Okorocha as the leader of the party in Imo State to instill law, order, discipline as well as promote peace and tranquility as the party gets set for the all important primaries in the state."

Also, the group distanced the APC from the reported attack on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, noting that those involved did not reflect the true character of APC.

"Nothing can justify the rain of abuses reportedly credited to a group of people purportedly representing our great party, who took laws into their hands right before the high altar of God," the group said.

No one can stop my son-in-law from becoming governor--Okorocha

Also yesterday, Governor Rochas Okorocha reacted to Restoration Coalition of APC, saying that time had come for his son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, to be the next governor of Imo State.

Okorocha in a release to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, bragged that no one can stop him from endorsing his son-in-law, dismissing the group as envious.

Okorocha defended his support for his son-in-law saying: "Endorsement is a public statement or action showing support of something or somebody. It has been part of our democracy.

"It is surprising that some people have been losing sleep over the several endorsements the young Uche Nwosu has been getting."

Okorocha represents recklessness, corruption, nepotism--PDP

Meanwhile, the leadership of Imo State branch of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the APC under Governor Rochas Okorocha of recklessness, corruption, callousness, nepotism, thuggery and irritating deception."

The state PDP chairman, Charles Babatunde Ezekwem levelled the accusation yesterday during a press conference in Owerri.

