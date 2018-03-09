9 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Military to Ekweremadu - Our Officers Not Interested in Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The Nigerian military authorities yesterday said that contrary to the cautionary advice of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during Wednesday's Senate plenary that the military could still stage coup in the face of receding democratic practice in the country, there was no such contemplation from any quarter.

To this end,it urged Nigerians to disregard the apprehension raised by the Deputy Senate President in its entirety.

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ,which disclosed this in a statement,through its spokesman,Brigadier General John Agim,said the present men and officers in the Nigerian military were thorough professionals with no ambition in politics whatsoever.

The DHQ said the statement of Senator Ekweremadu even as it appeared "cautionary and sincere in the atmosphere of discourse"was" however derogatory to the Army and by extension to the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

While reiterating that the military was in complete and total subordination to democratic governance,the DHQ said:"Shortly, after the transition from a military to a democratically elected government in 1999, officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, who were quasi-political, were honourably eased out of service.

" This was done to avoid indoctrination of other officers in the military in order to enable the democratic government commence a re-professionalisation process of the Armed Forces," it explained.

It added: "By 2009, from the basic military training institutions through units and formation reorientation programmes to top management workshops and seminars for the military, it became clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been re-professionalised to be totally subordinate to political leadership and democracy in the country.

"Furthermore, the present crop of personnel in the Armed Forces of Nigeria right from the Service Chiefs to the men are made up of the balance of re-professionalised officers and fresh intakes from 1999, who do not nurse political ambitions. They are fully committed to their oaths of allegiance to serve their fatherland Nigeria, with total submission to our democratic government."

Nigeria

Despite Buhari's Presence, Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

Less than 24 hours after the official launch of a five year road map for peace strategy in Plateau State by President… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.