Zimbabwean cricketer Brian Vitori has been suspended for the third time after the Event Panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 confirmed that the left-arm fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action.

The suspension from bowling in international cricket, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), begins with immediate effect.

"As per Article 3.6.2 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Vitori's bowling action was filmed in the next match he played after being reported, which was against Afghanistan on Tuesday, and the video footage of his bowling spells were provided to the Event Panel of Helen Bayne and Mark King, who are both members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for analysis and assessment," said the ICC on Thursday.

"Following its review, the Event Panel concluded that Vitori employs an illegal bowling action, and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.5 of the regulations, he has been immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket.

"Vitori's latest reporting has been dealt with in accordance with the regulation, for a Specified Event, which includes the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

"Vitori's suspension shall remain in place until such time he submits to an assessment of his bowling action at an ICC approved Testing Center and the assessment concludes that his bowling action is legal."

28-year-old Vitori was replaced by Richard Ngarava with the blessing of the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Vitori was originally suspended from bowling in January 2016. He was readmitted in June after an independent assessment only to be suspended again six months later for 12 months for employing an "illegal" bowling action.

This January, Vitori underwent reassessment of his bowling action at the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria and was allowed to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal.