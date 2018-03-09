Zimbabwe: Legal Challenge to Mugabe's Dictatorship Pillars

Harare — THE Zimbabwe High Court is hearing an application by a prodemocracy campaigner on the excessive power the constitution vests on the country's president.

While Mugabe was deposed after the military intervention, and was succeeded by Emmerson Mnangagwa, there is concern while the aged liberator (94) is no longer in office, systems that entrench dictatorship remain in place and hence should be repealed.

Campaigner Mfundo Mlilo has lodged the challenge after the then authoritarian president, Robert Mugabe gazetted subsidiary legislation to gazette Statutory Instrument (SI) 117/2017, to amend the Electoral Act.

In September, two months before his ouster, published a Government Gazette Extraordinary Volume XCV Number 61, under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Amendment of the Electoral Act Regulations as SI117/2017.

Mlilo, through the Lawyers for Human Rights, argued the use of presidential powers to amend the constitution and override the role of Parliament wantonly was illegal and in breach of the constitution.

"Section 2 (2) of the (Temporary Measures) Act (Chapter 10:20) is null and void and of no force and effect to the extent that it permits the making of a Statutory Instrument that amends the Acts of Parliament."

Judge Justice David Mangota is presiding on the matter.

Despite the country subscribing to the separation of powers, in Zimbabwe the executive, under Mugabe's reign, overruled the legislature and judiciary.