Eritrean Nationals Abroad Conduct More Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the UK, France, Germany and South Africa conducted various activities with a view to strengthen their attachment with their homeland and contribution in the national development programs.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam conducted seminar on 4 March to Eritrean nationals residing in London on the objective situation in the Homeland and the region.

Explaining in detail the progress of the development programs in general and that of infrastructure and agricultural development, Ambassador Estifanos said that commendable progress is being registered in the human resources development.

Indicating that all the external conspiracies against Eritrea that were intended to derail from its all rounded progress have been foiled through the strong resilience of the Eritrean people, Ambassador Estifanos called on the Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora to consolidate unity and increase participation in the national development drives.

The head of the Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK, Mr. Suleiman Nur-Husein also gave briefing with regards the consular service.

The participants on their part expressed resolve to play due part in the implementation of the national development endeavors and to ensure social justice.

In the same vein, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in France held congress on 4 March in Paris in the presence of Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to France.

At the congress activity progress report was presented and a new executive committee was elected.

The Chairperson of the union branch, Ms. Nigisti Tsegai also gave extensive explanation on the role and contribution of Eritrean women in all sectors of development.

Likewise, the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans branch in Stuttgart received much needed materials for the NAEWDV from various institutions and individuals.

The national committee in the city of Manheim, the club of the Eritrean community in Muchein, individual women nationals in Boblingen, the Eritrean community in Rottingen contributed 6,432 Euros in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

The Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa, Mr. Saleh Omar participated at an assessment meeting on the role and contribution of African Diplomats organized by the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting Ambassador Saleh shared Eritrea's experience in the diplomatic front.