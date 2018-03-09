Eritrea: Kindergarten Established At Halibet Hospital

Asmara — In a bid to create a conducive working atmosphere for women employees, the Halibet Hospital has established a kindergarten in the premises of the hospital.

The heads from the Ministry of Health that attended the inauguration ceremony of the kindergarten indicated that the women working at the hospital have been compelled to take their children to their working place and that with the establishment of the kindergarten they will be able to fully concentrate on their job.

Indicating that medical profession requires continuous self development, the Director of the Hospital, Dr. Yosief Yohannes said that physical and mental stability is basic in the work place and that the establishment of the kindergarten will have significant contribution to that end.

Sister Elilta Abraham, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch at the Ministry of Health, on her part said that the women working at the hospital had been encountering challenges in shouldering their dual responsibilities of working at the hospital and raising their children and called on the other hospitals to follow the example of Halibet Hospital.

The beneficiary women commending for the establishment of the kindergarten in their work place expressed conviction to strengthen their contribution.