Nigeria: 1,500 Daura Farmers Empowered Through CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme

Farmers in Daura, Katsina State, have received various farming implements under the second phase of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anchor borrowers scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Nura Baure, Chairman, Daura chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), disclosed this during the distribution of farming implements to registered farmers on Thursday.

Mr. Baure said about 1,500 rice farmers benefited from the scheme.

According to him, each farmer received two bags of fertilisers, two bottles of herbicides and a water pumping machine.

He said the farmers were also given a bag of improved seedlings, two litres of liquid fertiliser and a bag of organic fertiliser each.

The monetary value of the implements, he said, was put at N275,000 per beneficiary which he noted would be repaid within a year.

The RIFAN chair explained that the scheme was aimed at promoting mass production of rice, through a revolving loan procedure, so as to empower millions of farmers in line with the objectives of the anchor borrowers programme.

"The loan repayment must be in bags of paddy rice, not cash," Baure said.

Mr. Baure however warned the farmers against diverting the implements or defaulting in repayment, adding that a mobile court had been established to try defaulters.

Daura is the hometown of Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari.

